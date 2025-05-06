Siliguri: Man held for beating, molesting woman; four assaulted in separate case

Siliguri: Two separate incidents of violence took place in Siliguri. In the first incident, a man identified as Ananda Barui was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and her husband over a dispute concerning drinking water supplied by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation at Ward 32.

The altercation took place on April 30, when the woman went to collect water from a tap in the area and found it broken. She began using a plastic pipe to collect water when Barui reportedly intervened, threw away the pipe and physically assaulted her.

When the woman’s husband arrived, the accused and his wife attacked the husband with an iron rod and the woman was allegedly beaten and molested during the incident. The accused allegedly tore her clothes. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the victim’s residence.

The victims were treated at Siliguri District Hospital, following which a written complaint was lodged with the New Jalpaiguri police. Based on the complaint, Barui was arrested on Sunday and produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Monday.

In a separate incident, violence erupted at the Tinbatti Yuva Kranti Sangha Club on Sunday night, where a group of youths was present. According to reports, 15 to 20 miscreants stormed into the club and launched a brutal attack with sticks, iron rods and hockey sticks. Four individuals sustained injuries in the assault, two of whom — Pappu Sahani and Ravi Roy — are currently undergoing treatment at a nursing home. Police arrived shortly afterward and brought the situation under control.

One of the injured, Sonu Mahato, alleged that the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud. “A week ago, these same individuals set fire to our club. We had already filed a complaint. Again, we have lodged a complaint against the incident. We want strict police action,” Mahato said.