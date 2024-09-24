Siliguri: Man held for alleged rape, assault of woman

Siliguri: A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Bhakti Nagar police for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman. The accused even attacked the woman with a glass bottle, causing her to suffer severe head injury. The accused has been identified as Subrata Dey, a resident of Ashighar.

According to reports, the victim, a divorced woman from Siliguri, met Subrata in 2020 through social media. Over the course of four years, their relationship evolved, and Dey allegedly engaged in physical relations with her, assuring to marry her. The woman, however, recently discovered that Subrata was already married which led to a confrontation between the two. On September 11, Subrata invited the woman to a guest house in Nepali Basti under the guise of hosting a surprise party. There, Subrata allegedly raped her and struck her on the head with a glass bottle, claimed the woman. The victim managed to escape from the spot and sought medical treatment for her injuries. Subrata also threatened her, warning her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Despite the threats, the woman filed a written complaint with the Bhakti Nagar police on September 19 against Subrata. Following a thorough investigation, the police tracked down and arrested Subrata from the Ashighar Pipeline area on Sunday night. Subrata was

presented in court on Monday, and legal proceedings are currently underway. Police continue to investigate the case to gather more evidence surrounding the incident.