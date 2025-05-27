Siliguri man hangs self after video call with wife

Siliguri: A 24-year-old man committed suicide in the Thakurnagar area of Siliguri shortly after making a video call to his wife. The deceased, identified as Amit Chatterjee, was found hanging in his room late on Sunday night.

According to family members, Chatterjee had been battling “emotional distress” following ongoing turmoil in his marriage. He had married a 29-year-old woman three months ago – it was her second marriage. Chatterjee and his wife reportedly had a fraught relationship since their marriage. Family sources claim that Chatterjee frequently questioned his wife about “suspicious messages she received from unknown numbers”. When the situation escalated, the woman left Chatterjee’s house last Wednesday.

On Sunday night, Chatterjee made a five-minute video call to his wife, during which he allegedly hinted at his intentions to take his own life. His family members said that they received a phone call from his wife, cautioning that Chatterjee might take an “adventurous” step. They rushed to his room and found him hanging. His body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem examination.