Siliguri man gets Nat’l Best Medical Teacher Award

Dr Kaushik Bhattacharya from Siliguri has been bestowed with the prestigious National Best Medical Teacher Award by the Indian Medical Association Headquarters, New Delhi. Dr Bhattacharya is an Associate Professor of the department of Surgery at Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College Kishanganj in Bihar. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the Indian Journal of Surgery and has over 170 research publications in various International and National medical journals.

He was previously awarded Best Researcher Award by the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons in 2022.

During Covid, he published extensively on surgical management of Covid-related patients and 8 of his publications are considered as global literature. The award will be presented to him at the Indian Medical Association H