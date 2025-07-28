Siliguri: Man gets 20 yrs jail for minor’s rape

Siliguri: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Siliguri on Monday sentenced Shyamal Debnath to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for the rape of a minor.

Anita Maherotra Mathur, Special Judge of the POCSO court, delivered the verdict, finding Debnath guilty under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The incident dates back to August 15, 2017. Debnath, who ran a plastic flower business in his house, employed minor girls from his locality, including the 12-year-old victim. On the day of the crime, Debnath reportedly kept the victim and a 10-year-old friend after other girls had left. He then allegedly lured the younger girl away with Rs 10, leaving her outside his house, while he proceeded to rape the victim inside. The victim, initially terrified, did not disclose the incident. However, approximately one month later, upon seeing Debnath, she became visibly distressed and, in fear, recounted the ordeal to her family. Her family promptly lodged a complaint, leading to Debnath’s immediate arrest.

During the trial, the court examined 15 witnesses before finding Debnath guilty. He has been in judicial custody for the past eight years.

Susmita Bose Moitra, Assistant Public Prosecutor stated that the victim’s family will also receive Rs 3 lakh in compensation from the government.