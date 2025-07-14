Siliguri man found dead in Bihar

Siliguri: The body of Putul Gupta, a resident of Darjeeling More in Siliguri, was recovered from Bihar, sparking allegations of murder by his family. Putul had been married for 15 years to Manisha Gupta, a Bihar native.

The couple, who lived in Siliguri with their two children, reportedly faced marital discord after Manisha’s alleged affair with Shyam Mahato, a married vegetable vendor from Rajiv Nagar.

After the affair came to light, Manisha returned to her parental home in Bihar. On Wednesday, Putul went there to bring her back.

However, on Saturday, his family was informed of his sudden death. When they brought the body to Siliguri on Sunday, they claimed to have found multiple injury marks, suggesting foul play.

A written complaint has been filed with the Bihar police. Shyam has a vegetable shop near Manisha’s house which is currently closed.

The case is currently under investigation.