Siliguri: Man attacks wife over ‘family issues’

Siliguri: A man attacked his wife by entering a house in broad daylight. The wife is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Siliguri in a critical condition. The incident spread panic among people in the Milanpally area.



The accused has been identified as Biren Kerketta, a resident of Ghoshpukur. Her wife is Selmi Kerketta.

According to the sources, Selmi has been working in a house at Milanpally in Siliguri as a home keeper for the past seven years and has been staying in that house. Her husband used to come there to meet her.

On Monday morning too, he came to the house and rang the doorbell.

When Selmi opened the door, he suddenly attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled. Other members of the house rushed Selmi to a private nursing home nearby. Later, police of Khalpara Out Post reached the spot and initiated a case. Selmi suffered injuries in her stomach. Sources said they had some family issues for some days. The police have started an investigation into the incident.