Siliguri: Man arrested for raping minor

Siliguri: A 42-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of raping a 15-year-old minor. The accused has been identified as Bappaditya Sikdar, originally a resident of Gajol in Malda, who was residing in a rented house near Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri with his wife and children.

According to reports, the victim is a resident of Sahudangi area of Siliguri and a class X student at a government girls’ school. She reportedly came into contact with the accused approximately four months ago near her school, leading to what was described as an uncle-niece relationship between them. This familiarity led to both individuals visiting each other’s homes.

The alleged incident occurred last week when the minor’s family was invited to a Puja at Sikdar’s residence. The minor reportedly arrived at the house before her family, but no one was there at the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly raped her.

After a few days, the minor informed her family about this and the family lodged a written complaint at Siliguri Women’s Police Station on May 9. Following the complaint, the police arrested Bappaditya from his residence late on Sunday night. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced at Siliguri Court on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.