Siliguri: Man arrested for ‘rape of 14-year-old’; probe underway

Siliguri: Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old minor. The incident took place in an area under the Ashighar Police Out Post. The accused has been identified as Raja Saha, a local resident and a relative of the victim.

According to sources, on June 27, Das allegedly took the girl to his home and raped her. The girl eventually returned home and her family noticed a change in her behaviour. After questioning, she recounted the incident to her family.

Following this, the family lodged a written complaint at the Ashighar Out Post, prompting an immediate investigation. On Thursday night, police arrested Raja Das. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was presented before the Jalpaiguri Court on Friday. Further investigation in the case is ongoing. Such incidents are occurring regularly in different areas of Siliguri.

Three days ago, two minor boys were arrested on allegations of raping a specially abled woman. On June 14, another 55-year-old man was arrested on allegations of raping a minor.