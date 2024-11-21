Siliguri: Man arrested for extortion, impersonation

Siliguri: The Siliguri police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money by impersonating Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The accused has been identified as Milan Kamila (37 years), who reportedly swindled money from a businessman in Siliguri’s Mahananda Para, claiming connections to influential figures.

According to sources, the businessman received a WhatsApp message in the name of Sumit Roy threatening him and asking him for money. The businessman transferred Rs 25,000 to a bank account.

However, thereafter he grew suspicious and reported the incident to Khalpara Police Outpost. During the investigation, authorities traced Kamila to Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore.

Police revealed that Kamila had a history of fraud, including duping individuals by promising jobs in exchange for money. He had been driving a minister’s daughter’s vehicle till 2022, during which he built some contacts. He used these contacts for such scams. On Thursday, Kamila was presented in the Siliguri court. Investigations continue.