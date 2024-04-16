Siliguri: Mamata’s colourful rally in support of party candidate spreads ‘unity in diversity’ message

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee led a colourful rally in Siliguri on Tuesday in support of Gopal Lama, the Trinamool Congress nominated candidate of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.



The road show spread the unity mantra, showcasing the rich diversity of the region. Representatives from different religions and communities

participated in the rally. Large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to witness her. Banerjee requested everyone to cast their vote in favour of Gopal Lama.

“Gopal is a resident of this region, and he is a very humble and a polite person. He will be available whenever you need him. We do not want outsiders,” said Banerjee while addressing the huge crowd. On Tuesday afternoon, after landing at a helipad near Chandmuni Tea Garden area in Matigara, she arrived at Mahatma Gandhi More from where she led the colourful rally till Baghajatin Park, covering a distance of around 1.7 km.

The roadshow saw different communities, including the Rajbongshi, Adivasis, Nepali, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Matua, Lepcha participating in their traditional attire.

Cultural troupes representing different ethnic communities were also present in the rally. There were Nepali cultural troupes from Darjeeling, Lepcha community people from Kurseong, tribal troupes from Naxalbari, Matigara, Phansidewa. Local artists also participated in singing and dancing.

On arriving at the Mahatma Gandhi more area, Banerjee was greeted with drums (Dhamsa and Madal) and traditional Nagada music played by members of the tribal community. “I am very happy to see Mamata Banerjee in real life. I came here only to see her,” stated Priyanka Ghosh. Arriving from Malda, Banerjee waited around two hours to catch a glimpse of Banerjee.

Sabitri Adhikary, a 74-year-old woman who came alone from Thakurnagar near Siliguri to see Mamata Banerjee said, “I love Mamata Banerjee therefore, I came here only to see her. I waited for one hour.”

A group from the Matua community played Dhamsa and Madal on the side of Hill Cart Road near Hashmi Chowk. While passing through the area, Mamata Banerjee stopped and greeted them. She interacted with the people and took a child in her arms.

Sutapa Bhattacharya, a school teacher, said: “We were very excited to see the Chief Minister. She is such a down to earth person.”

After the road show concluded, Mamata Banerjee danced with tribal community people on Rabindra Manch at Baghajatin Park. There she warned BJP on Laxmi Bhandar issue. “The BJP has stated that the payment of Lakshmir Bhandar will be stopped within three months. I will await to see who will attempt to stop this. The BJP envies us,” added Banerjee. She halted for the night at a private hotel in Matigara, Siliguri.