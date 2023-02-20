Siliguri: Mamata to lay foundation stones of about 37 road projects

siliguri: The stage is all set for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled visit to Siliguri on Tuesday and the last-minute preparations are underway in full swing.



In Siliguri, the Chief Minister will attend a government programme at the Kanchenjunga Stadium. Security has been beefed up for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Banerjee will reach Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday afternoon by a chartered flight. From there she will head for the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri by road to attend the government programme.

The Chief Minister will hand over welfare schemes to the beneficiaries from the programme. She will also lay foundation stones for new projects and inaugurate several completed works.

Amongst these, the Chief Minister could hand over land documents to tea garden workers of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. She is likely to hand over the land document of the Siliguri College of Commerce to the college authorities.

She will lay the foundation stones for 37 road construction works under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) and around 10 development works which have been undertaken by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

A new building of SJDA is situated in Himachal Bihar will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Apart from this, Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the government Eco Park and Resort in Lataguri, a new marketplace in Lataguri from the programme.

She will then go straight to the Kanayashree Guest House in Uttarkanya, the branch Secretariat of the state government after the programme and halt for the night there.

On February 22, Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, is scheduled to go to Meghalaya by a chopper from the State Arm Police helipad in Fulbari. She is scheduled to return in the evening on the same day and will return to Kolkata on February 23.

However, sources stated that the Meghalaya visit depends on weather conditions also.

A replica of ‘Bhasha Sahid’ (Martyrs’ column) has been set up on the main stage to mark the occasion of International Mother language day. About 10,000 people can be accommodated at the stadium. Gate number 13 of the stadium has been marked as an emergency gate.

The route from Venus More to Air view More will be one way on Tuesday. One hour before Banerjee’s arrival, traffic on the SF Road and Chittaranjan Flyover will be closed to traffic.

“We will make sure that the commuters do not face any difficulty during the programme. We will provide alternative routes for the commuters when the routes will be closed,” stated DCP Traffic Abhishek Gupta.

Meanwhile, the SJDA has put up welcome flexes all along the Chief Minister’s route. ‘L’ type gates and hoardings, including hanging hoardings, have been put up between Bihar More and Uttarkanya.

Trinamool Congress leaders and workers are set to accord a grand welcome to Banerjee.

TMC’s women’s wing members will welcome her near Noukaghat with flowers. Papia Ghosh, the President of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress said: “We are very excited to hear from our supremo. This is the first time that she is coming to Siliguri on International Mother Language Day.”