Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad to install 600 solar lights in villages

Siliguri: As darkness engulfs villages under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP), the lack of street lights has led to rising concerns over elephant attacks and thefts.

All this is set to change with the SMP deciding to install 600 solar lights in different villages across four blocks — Naxalbari, Kharibari, Phansidewa and Matigara. Around Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad highlighted the urgency of the project stating: “We have been receiving repeated complaints from villagers about the dangers they face due to absence of street lights. With rising incidents of theft, anti-social activity and elephant attacks, we felt it was necessary to take immediate action. That is why we have allocated Rs 4 crore for this project. The installation work will begin soon.”

For years, villagers have struggled with poor visibility after sunset, making travel difficult and leaving them vulnerable to both wildlife and criminal activities. The problem is particularly severe in Naxalbari and Kharibari, where elephants frequently enter human settlements, causing damage and instilling fear among residents. Additionally, dark roads have become a haven for robbers, making law enforcement efforts challenging.

Sometimes, road accidents occurred due to low visibility and sometimes, incident like sexual assault, kidnapping, anti-social activities also took place due to low lights.

To address these issues, the SMP will install solar-powered street lights in key areas, improving safety and mobility for villagers. Along with the 600 solar lights, 8 high mast lights will also be distributed among the elected members of SMP, allowing them to place them in the most critical locations of their respective areas after conducting surveys.