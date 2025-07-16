Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad to develop eco-tourism hub with SJDA’s support

Siliguri: In a bid to boost tourism and sustainable development in rural regions, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is set to develop an eco-tourism hub with the support of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

Officials have identified multiple locations rich in natural beauty and are formulating projects aimed at expanding eco-tourism infrastructure across the area.

A meeting was held at the SMP office on Tuesday, where SJDA chairman Dilip Dugar, Sabhadhipati of SMP Arun Ghosh and other key officials discussed a range of proposals and reviewed pending development works.

Two locations, one under the Rakamjyot area under Maniramjyot Gram Panchayat, along with 6 acres of land on the border of SMP and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) towards Panighata, have been identified to set up eco-tourism spots. “There are several picturesque and naturally beautiful spots within our jurisdiction.

If properly promoted, these places can attract a large number of tourists and give a significant boost to the local economy,” said Ghosh. He emphasised the importance of highlighting these rural areas on the tourism map through the creation of ecotourism parks and recreational centres.

SJDA chairman Dugar affirmed the collaborative effort between different government bodies. “As per the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, SJDA, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation will work hand-in-hand to develop this region. If required, we will seek assistance from the Tourism Department in Kolkata to create a comprehensive tourism hub,” Dugar stated.

Alongside the eco-tourism initiatives, officials are also focused on expediting several longstanding development projects in the region. These include the construction of a key road connecting Patiram Jote in Matigara, a new bus terminus in Paribahan Nagar, and a pineapple hub in Bidhannagar. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, transportation and agricultural trade in the surrounding areas.

To assess the progress and feasibility of these projects, a joint inspection has been scheduled for Wednesday. Dilip Dugar, Gautam Deb, Arun Ghosh, and officials from all three administrative bodies will visit the road construction site in Matigara and the proposed pineapple hub in Bidhannagar.