Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad presents Budget of Rs 130 cr

Siliguri: The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) presented its Budget for the financial year 2025-2026, amounting to Rs 130 crore, during a session held at the SMP office on Tuesday. The Budget was announced in the presence of Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of SMP, Roma Reshmi Ekka, Saha-Sabhadhipati and others.

Arun Ghosh stated that in this Budget, education, health, beautification would be given top priority, along with special attention to rural development. Out of Rs 130 crore,

Rs 15.30 crore has been allocated for health development, Rs 80 crore for sports, transport and public health, Rs 10.5 crore for agricultural irrigation, Rs 10 crore for education and culture, Rs 7 crore for forest development and Rs 7 crore for food cooperation.

Additionally, the SMP is planning to set up an indoor stadium with modern facilities like a swimming pool, gym, etc. Initially, Rs 3.5 crore has been estimated for the project, which is supposed to take place in the Naxalbari block.

Small homestays and tourism hubs will also be established on government land. There are plans to build a modern park in Phansidewa block.

“We are focusing on generating our own funds and also on generating employment. The Mahakuma Parishad area does not have any big park or stadium; therefore, we are planning to construct a park and stadium. We will also develop fields for sports. Homestays are also on our list. These will help in generating employment,” said Arun Ghosh. A portion of this year’s Budget has been earmarked to assist drug addicts and help reintegrate them into society.

Ghosh also criticised the role of the Central government. He said: “We are not getting support from the Union government. The funding for many projects, including housing for all, has been pending.”

Last year, the Budget was Rs 125 crore, while expenses were Rs 126 crore.