Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad hands over compensation to affected families of Naxalbari

Siliguri: The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad handed over compensation cheques to the victim families of Naxalbari incident. Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad along with Gautam Deb the Mayor of Siliguri, handed over the cheques to 48 affected families.



Incidentally, on Tuesday night, the gory body of a man named Sudhir Nagashia was recovered from the railway line in Muribasti area of Naxalbari block.

It was alleged that he had been beaten to death over a parking issue in front of his four-year-old son. People from the tribal community blocked the Asian Highway and allegedly vandalized many houses and set three houses on fire.

“The unfortunate death and the riot after the death, both the incidents are very painful. We are trying to help the affected families as much as we can. We have provided them financial aid and relief materials,” said Arun Ghosh. On Friday, the cheques were handed over to the families from the Hatighisha Gram Panchayat office.

Rs 25,000 has been given to the deceased’s family and other three families each whose houses were set on fire. Rs. 15,000 has been given to each family whose houses were damaged and Rs. 10,000 was given to each family whose houses were partially damaged. The Panchayat Samity will provide free ration to the family of the deceased for next six months.

A community kitchen has been set up in the area and a free health check up camp has been organized on Friday.