Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad celebrates one-year completion of TMC-led board

The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad celebrated one year of the successful completion of the Trinamool Congress-led board.

A function was organised at Naxalbari Community Hall on Wednesday to commemorate the event.

A booklet was released, where all the development works completed by the present board in the past year were highlighted.

Udayan Guha, minister, North Bengal Development Department (NBDD); Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri; Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad; Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress (TMC) were present at the event.

As many as 20,000 saplings were planted in different areas of all the blocks under the Parishad.

Saplings were also presented as gifts to the guests. “Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad did many development works in all the blocks of the Parishad. More development work is on the anvil,” stated Udayan Guha.

“We have released a booklet where we mentioned all the work done by the Mahakuma Parishad in the last year, which includes road development, beautification, installation of health centres etc. Now, we are focusing on introducing Solid Waste Management system in all the Gram Panchayats. The work has already started,” added Arun Ghosh.