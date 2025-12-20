Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair returns on Dec 25 with 70 stalls

Siliguri: With the theme ‘Preserving linguistic tradition, is our commitment’, the 15th Siliguri Mahakuma Boi Mela (Book Fair) is set to commence on December 25 at Baghajatin Park. Organised by the West Bengal government’s Mass Education and Library Science department, the fair will continue till December 31.

Speaking at a press conference in Siliguri on Friday, Mayor Gautam Deb shared details of the upcoming event. He said this year’s fair would feature 70 stalls, including several from Kolkata and other regions, offering a wide range of books across various genres and languages. Titles in Bengali, Hindi, English, Nepali and Rajbanshi, among others, will be available at the venue.

Renowned literary figure Arpita Sarkar will attend the event as a special guest, while state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury is expected to be present at the inaugural ceremony.

Mayor Deb also announced a series of cultural and literary programmes planned throughout the week-long fair. These will include quiz competitions, drawing contests, seminars, handwriting contests, mathematical competitions and stage performances. “The aim is not only to promote books, but also to encourage cultural participation, especially among young readers,” he said.

The book fair will open with a colourful procession on December 25, highlighting this year’s theme. The rally will begin in front of the Gosto Paul statue near Kanchenjunga Stadium and conclude at Baghajatin Park. The fair will remain open daily from 1 pm to 8 pm.

“Since Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister, such fairs have taken place across districts. Several languages have been given due importance, and people are returning to books again. We expect a strong turnout this year as well,” Deb added.

It was also announced that a poets’ conference will be held on December 28, featuring distinguished writer Mrinal Bandopadhyay as the special guest. Meanwhile, primary libraries are set to purchase books worth Rs 18,000 from the fair, town sub-division libraries books worth Rs 25,000, and district libraries books worth Rs 45,000.