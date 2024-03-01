Siliguri: Locals gherao BJP MP for failing to carry out any dev works

area near Siliguri stopped Dr Jayanta Roy, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) of Jalpaiguri when he went to inspect a Railway work on Friday. Locals alleged that the MP had not done any development work in the area in the past five years. They even complained that Roy had not visited the area after winning the elections.

Rajesh Das, a resident of the area, said: “The MP never visited the area after winning in the Lok Sabha elections. With elections round-the-corner, he has returned. Roads in Porajhar area are in bad condition. No development work was undertaken by him despite his tall promises. He told us about the Vande Bharat Express train, but this train is not for poor people. Instead the Central government stopped the money for 100 days of work. We found him in our area on Friday hence got an opportunity to raise all these issues.”

On Friday, the MP went to inspect the Porajhar Rail gate. When he got down from his car, locals gheraoed him. They bombarded him with questions, including why the Central government had stopped the payment for the 100 days arrears. Meanwhile, the MP denied all the allegations and claimed that he had done several important works in the area. Targeting the Opposition party, he said: “Will the MP do all the work? Where are the Panchayat Pradhans and members of Panchayat? Why did they not do anything? I proposed in the Parliament to build a cancer hospital in the North Bengal Medical College, the Vande Bharat Express train was also started on my initiative.

I did numerous work in my constituency.” Jayanta Roy visited several areas of Siliguri on Friday and highlighted projects undertaken by the Central government.