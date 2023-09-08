Siliguri: Locals block VIP Road, demand immediate repairs

Siliguri: Local residents of the Baribhasha area blocked VIP Road, the main road leading to Eastern Bypass near Siliguri demanding the road be repaired immediately.



They protested by burning tires and blocking the road on Friday morning for nearly two hours. Later, police reached the spot and cleared the road.

According to the protesters, the condition of the road has been poor for a long time. The residents had staged protests several times before. However, there have not been much improvements.

“Accidents happen on the road frequently. We have protested many times. The administration had repaired the road temporarily. After a few months, the condition became the same as before. We want a permanent solution to the problem,” said a protester.

Sourav Chakraborty, chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri development Authority assured that the road will be repaired before the Durga Puja.

“This road lies in SJDA jurisdiction. We have already taken up a project to complete the reconstruction. However, we cannot start the work during monsoon. The work will start soon and before Puja will be finished,” the chairman added.