Siliguri: ‘Lalpool Dam of Naxalbari to become tourist destination soon’

Siliguri: Before the tourist season, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is planning to introduce a new tourist destination. The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has started the work to make Lalpool Dam of Naxalbari Block as a new tourist centre of Siliguri. The work is under tender process.



“The Lalpool Dam is popular among people. Therefore, we have decided to declare the place as a tourist centre. We have started a plan to develop the area and make necessary arrangements so that tourists can come here and enjoy,” said Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The dam is situated at Hatighisha area of Naxalbari Block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

For the past few years, the dam has attracted a larger number of people. People from far off places have started coming to the dam and especially on Sundays, huge crowds flock to the area. During COVID-19 period too, a huge crowd could be seen here. In October 2020, the administration imposed restrictions at the dam for violating COVID-19 protocol. Since then, entry to the dam was restricted.

Now, the present board of SMP has started developing the area. Small food stalls will be set up in that area.

The SMP will set up chairs and make sitting arrangements for tourists there. Safety arrangements will also be made for tourists. More lights will be installed and the entire area will get a facelift.

“The SMP has undertaken several works in Naxalbari Block with a budget of Rs 6 crore. This is one of the parts of those works. The main road connecting the area has already been constructed. We have already started another road construction work with Rs 3 crore and 38 lakh funded by the North Bengal Development department. Beautification work will take place and soon the area will be ready for tourists,” Ghosh added.