Siliguri kids craft ‘green rakhis’ with tree plantation message

Siliguri: This Raksha Bandhan, the thread of love comes with a green promise. A Siliguri-based voluntary organisation has taken a unique initiative to promote environmental awareness through specially designed ‘Green Rakhis’—each embedded with fruit seeds that, when planted, can grow into trees.

In a heartwarming effort, around 30 children from the organisation’s Two Rs.Pathshala project have handcrafted nearly 300 rakhis using eco-friendly materials like art paper, glue and dry seeds. These include seeds of mango, jackfruit, litchi and other native fruits. The rakhis are not only decorative but carry the potential to bloom into fruit-bearing trees.

“These children come from underprivileged backgrounds. Through this initiative, they are learning the importance of sustainability and community service,” said Rakesh Dutta, president of the organisation. “The aim is to spread the message of environmental conservation and instill a responsibility towards tree plantation among the children and the general public,” he added.

On the occasion of Rakhi, falling on Saturday, the members of the organisation, along with the children, will give these rakhis to pedestrians in different parts of the city. The recipients will be encouraged to take a pledge- “I will sow Rakhi seeds, plant trees and keep the world green.”

For the children who made the rakhis, it’s more than just a craft project. “If someone wears a rakhi that I made and then plants a tree with it, I will feel very happy,” said one of the children.