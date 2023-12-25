Siliguri: Kadma More area to become tourist spot

Siliguri: The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is focusing on making rural areas suitable for tourism. After Lalpool Dam, the SMP has started the work of converting Kadma More area of Maniram Gram Panchayat under Naxalbari Block as a tourist spot.



About Rs 70 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. The SMP has already started constructing a restaurant in

the area.

“North Bengal is known for tourism. Every year, thousands of tourists visit this area. Not only tourists, also people residing in Siliguri and nearby areas are being attracted towards new themed restaurants or places with natural beauty. Therefore, we took up the project,” said Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of SMP.

He further said: “Kadma More area is near Ord Tea Garden and Changa River. Tourists love tea gardens. The scenic beauty of the area is mesmerising. Therefore, we have chosen the area to develop as a tourist spot. The past board of SMP did not think about using these areas. But we took up the projects. Along with infrastructural development, we will highlight the rural places as well.”

The SMP has started constructing a restaurant, a park for children, a swimming pool and a banquet hall on one acre of land. The area will be decorated beautifully. The work will finish within the month of February.

After completing the work, this area will be given on lease to a private organisation who will run the restaurant.

Meanwhile, work of converting Lal Pool Dam of Naxalbari Block as tourist spot has been started. About Rs 1 crore and 80 lakh has been sanctioned to the SMP from the state government. Including these works, few other developmental works will take place with this money.

Meanwhile, SMP has started road construction and repair work in four blocks of SMP with Rs 20 crore which has been sanctioned by the North Bengal Development department.