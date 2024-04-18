Siliguri Jalpaiguri Dev Authority chairman campaigns for Gopal Lama

Siliguri: With the demand for land-ownership raised by traders, the Bidhan Market has become a hotspot in Siliguri. Although their demand has not yet been met, leaders of different political parties have been campaigning in the market.



Sourav Chakraborty, chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) also went to the market for a campaign on Thursday and held a meeting with the traders.

“We are concerned about the issue of the traders. From the first day, we have constantly been in touch with the traders and we are on the way to resolving the issues. Our Chief Minister is looking into the matter,” said Sourav Chakraborty.

After completing campaigns in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, Chakraborty began campaigning for Gopal Lama, Trinamool Congress (TMC)-nominated candidate of the Darjeeling constituency in Siliguri.

Campaigning from Bidhan Market, he said that on April 20, TMC leaders will conduct campaigns in different markets of Siliguri.

Traders in the market have been protesting for a long time, demanding ownership of the land their stores are on.

Recently, BJP candidate Raju Bista also went to the market to campaign. Although traders have faith in the Chief Minister, as she intervened in the issue.

Traders complained that no MP or MLA has come to meet them since they started the movement. They are making various promises before the elections.

“An MP came to the market once but did not pay any attention to our problems. The MLA did not come to the market even once. The SJDA chairman came here frequently. We are happy that the CM herself has intervened,” said Bapi Saha, secretary of the market.