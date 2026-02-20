Siliguri: IUCAA hosts LIGO-India workshop on gravitational waves

Siliguri: In a significant academic initiative for eastern India, the (IUCAA), Pune, is sponsoring a five-day workshop on Gravitational Waves and LIGO-India from February 16 to 20. The programme has been conducted in two phases—February 16–18 at Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) campus and February 19–20 at the University of North Bengal.



The workshop aimed to provide Master’s and Ph.D. students in Physics, along with engineering students, a comprehensive introduction to gravitational wave science and its expanding scientific and technological relevance. With gravitational wave astronomy emerging as one of the most transformative frontiers in modern science, the demand for interdisciplinary expertise in physics, engineering, data science, signal processing, and instrumentation is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The first three days at SIT had focused on foundational concepts, theoretical frameworks, and introductory technical sessions. Participants then moved to the NBU campus for advanced discussions, collaborative interactions, and specialized lectures in a research-oriented environment. The dual-campus format reflects a strong institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening scientific engagement in North Bengal.

Eminent scientists from IUCAA—including Prof. Bhooshan Gadre, Dr. Apratim Ganguly, Dr. Shivaraj Kandhasamy, Dr. Sandeep Joshi, and Dr. Saravanan T.R.—delivered expert lectures and conducted interactive sessions. The programme is a blend of theory with hands-on training, with special emphasis on signal analysis, computational methods, experimental techniques, and instrumentation related to initiatives such as LIGO-India.

The workshop is open to B.Tech., M.Tech., M.Sc., and Ph.D. students from relevant disciplines, as well as early-career researchers and young faculty members. With only 35 seats available, the programme promises an intensive and interactive academic experience.

By bringing leading scientists and aspiring researchers together across two prominent campuses, the initiative is poised to strengthen the scientific ecosystem of eastern India and inspire young scholars to contribute to the rapidly advancing field of gravitational wave astronomy.