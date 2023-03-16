Siliguri: INTTUC starts free ‘toto’ service for HS candidates

SILIGURI: In view of the Higher Secondary examinations scheduled from March 14 to March 27, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) affiliated to the Trinamool Congress, has started free e-rickshaw (Toto) services for students from their residences to the respective examination centres on Thursday. INTTUC -II block committee has extended such a facility with a fleet of 50 e-rickshaws in 17 wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with adjacent areas of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including Ashighar More, Jaleshwari, Kankata More, Hatiyadang and Fakdai Bari. The service was flagged off on Thursday from Arvinda Pally of Ward 22.



Tapas Sadhan Roy, the vice-president of Darjeeling district, INTTUC said: “Most of the students live in far-flung areas and it becomes a troublesome affair for them to arrange for the transportation due to traffic congestions and in some cases due to financial problems they cannot afford transportation. Hence, we have made available this facility for the students appearing for the board examination, so that students can travel hassle-free and reach their centres on time.”

Arrangements are made for the candidates to reach their respective examination centres with stands at Siliguri Bhutia Market, Jewel Club, Amtala Club, Dudh More, Paul Para More, Bandhav Sangha Club, Bagrakot, Subhashpally Bazar, Jelkhana More, Rabindra Sangh Club, Samar Bidi More, Siliguri Park More, Fuleswari More, YMA Club, Tikiapara More, Dadabhai More and Gopal More under SMC

Rakesh Paul, the president of E-Rickshaw union said, “We observed that many examinees had to deal with transportation hassle on the first day of the examination. Therefore, INTTUC has come forward to help the students. We have put up signage in each of the e-rickshaw for identification”.Rumpa Paul, an examinee, availing such travel facility said: “We are thankful to the union, for ensuring hassle-free travel arrangements.”