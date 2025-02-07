Siliguri Institute of Technology hosts SIT IDEATHON 3.0

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology successfully hosted the much-anticipated SIT IDEATHON 3.0, marking the third edition of this legacy event. With an overwhelming response, 81 teams participated, comprising students from schools (Grades 9-12) and colleges, showcasing their innovative ideas and problem-solving skills.

After rigorous evaluation, only 20 teams (10 school teams and 10 college teams) were shortlisted for the final presentation round. The event witnessed an intense battle of creativity and technology, where participants explored solutions in areas like AI, sustainability, disaster prevention, education and social empowerment. The top three performing teams from both school and college categories were honoured with prizes, with the grand winner receiving a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The competition provided a unique platform for young minds to innovate, collaborate and present their ideas, further strengthening SIT’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation.