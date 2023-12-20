Siliguri Institute of Technology emerges runners-up

The two-day Futsal competition held at the Techno India Group World School ground concluded with splendour. Even on the last day of the championship on Wednesday, a large crowd gathered to watch the game. The competition was jointly organised by The Bengal Chamber Sports Development Committee and Techno India Group World School.

The inter-college futsal runners on the day was Siliguri Institute of Technology-1 (SIT). In the final game, SIT was defeated by the Inspiria Knowledge Campus in 2–3 goals.

Durya Burman from the Champions team scored two goals. Markandar Tahang scored a goal. Rohan Pradhan and Aaunt Tamang scored one goal each for SIT. Markandar Tahang of the champion team was awarded the best player of the final. Durya Burman of the same team was awarded the best and highest goalscorer of the competition. Manas Deb Singha of the winning team got the best goalkeeper award. Earlier, SIT-1 team defeated North Bengal Medical College-2 by 4-2 goals to reach the final. Inspiria, on the other hand, defeated IIAS School of Management 3-0 goal to reach the finals.

The award was presented by Subrata Dutta, Sports Development Committee Chairperson, BCC&I and Indian Football Association Chairman and The George Telegraph Group, Tanmoy Banerjee, co-chairman, Sports Development Committee, Director BCC&I, Director of RT Network Solutions Pvt Ltd, Manav Paul, Director of Shree Balaji Group Managing and Member of the Chamber’s Managing Committee, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president of Techno India Group.

Meera Bhattacharya, Director of Techno India Group World School, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Dr Sandeep Sengupta, Dean of North Bengal Medical College and Managing Committee Member of Bengal Chamber, were also present.