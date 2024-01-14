Siliguri Institute of Technology begins silver jubilee celebrations

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT), a name synonymous with excellence in quality education, has come a long way from its modest inception to the grand celebration of its Silver Jubilee. To celebrate the glorious journey, SIT has organised a three-day-long programme at the institute campus in Sukna Salbari.



The celebration flagged off with a procession along with tableaus on Sunday from Baghajatin Park and ended at the SIT campus. It is a testament of its vision, dedication and unwavering commitment towards fostering academic growth and holistic development. Around 350 to 400 students from different departments of the institute, including management, engineering participated in the rally.

The journey of SIT was depicted through tableaus in the procession. After the rally, a cricket tournament — SRC Challengers Cup — was held at the campus.

On January 15, a programme will be organised where renowned personalities of North Bengal, across all professions, serving the society, will be felicitated by Satyam Roy Chowdhury, the MD of SIT for their valuable contribution.

Speeches by eminent personalities along with a cultural programme will be organised. On January 16, 'Guru Samman' for college and school principals and heads of institutions will be held. Bhaskar Roy, the vice-president of Techno India Group, Dr Mithun Chakraborty, principal, Siliguri Institute of Technology & Chairman of Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee, Arundhuti Chakraborty, Joydeep Guha were present at the programme on Sunday.

Aghradeep Dey, on behalf of Techno India Group said: "We are celebrating the glorious 25 years journey of our institute. Our institute is a pride for us. We are trying to highlight the glory of our institute through these programmes."