Siliguri Institute of Tech holds Internal Hackathon

Siliguri: Adding one more feather to its cap, the Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) conducted “Internal Hackathon - Smart India Hackathon 2023 (SIH23)” on September 26.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 18 teams comprising a total of 107 students from various Engineering disciplines. The teams tackled diverse problem statements, ranging from “identify slow learners for remedial teaching and capacity building for innovative methods” to “development of software for streamlining the listing of cases through differentiated case flow management.”

Each team brought a unique perspective to their projects and the range of ideas demonstrated the incredible depth of talent at SIT. The participants leveraged their technical skills to address real-world challenges, aligning their solutions with the chosen problem statements.

One of the standout features of the event was the multidisciplinary collaboration among students from different disciplines fostered a spirit of teamwork and unity. The event not only provided a platform for students to showcase their skills but also prepared them for the national-level SIH23 competition.