Siliguri: Infra of 44 schools to be renovated at cost of Rs 4 crore

Siliguri: The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has taken initiative to develop the infrastructure of different government schools across the Mahakuma Parishad area. The SMP will construct modern dining rooms in 44 schools across the subdivision.

This project, funded under the Sarva Shiksha Mission, aims to provide a clean and comfortable environment for students to enjoy their meals. The budget is Rs 4 crore.

“If the dining area is not clean, the objective will not be fulfilled. We want students to eat lunch in a beautiful dining room.

The plan has been made and the work will start soon,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of SMP. In addition to the dining room project, Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for repairs and renovations in 25 other schools. This fund will be used to fix broken ceilings, floors and other infrastructure issues, as well as to beautify the schools. Ghosh also noted

that the money can address other specific problems faced by the schools.

The move comes as many schools in the SMP area lack proper seating arrangements for mid-day meals, despite the regularisation of cooking facilities.

To resolve this, each dining room will feature a concrete table in a tin shed room, along with chairs for students. This upgrade will allow students to enjoy their meals in a comfortable and organised setting.