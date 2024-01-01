Siliguri: ‘Indoor Stadium to get facelift soon’

Siliguri: Along with Kanchenjunga Stadium, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken up the work of renovating the Indoor Stadium of Siliguri.

The state government has sanctioned about Rs 65 lakh to give a facelift to the stadium. Work order has been given

for the project. “Indoor Stadium has equal importance as Kanchenjunga Stadium. The stadium has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Sports activities have been stopped there. To restart the stadium, we have taken up the infrastructural development work of the stadium. We have given the work order. Soon, work will start,” said Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri.

This stadium, situated in Ward 29, is the only government indoor stadium in Siliguri. Earlier, several indoor games used to take place at the stadium.

However, gradually the stadium dilapidated due to lack of maintenance and sports activities started decreasing.

During COVID-19 period, the administration temporarily renovated the stadium and converted it to a ‘safe home’. Many COVID-19 infected people stayed there. However, even after Covid got over, people started avoiding the stadium.

Meanwhile, the current board of SMC took up the project for renovation of the stadium.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, visited the stadium numerous times with SMC engineers and officials of respective departments.

They have drawn a design and prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR). New chairs will be installed, washrooms, green rooms will be built inside the stadium. Nets will be used at the upper portion of the stadium.

Meanwhile, the SMC has started renovation work of Kanchenjunga Stadium with Rs 5 crore and 32 lakh out of which Rs 1 crore 93 lakh will be spent from SMC’s own fund.