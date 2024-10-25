Siliguri: ‘Immersion of big idols becoming a hassle for fire officials’

Siliguri: As Siliguri prepares for Kali Puja celebrations, officials have raised concerns over the challenges of immersing large idols, which have reached heights of up to 25 feet. The issue was discussed at a meeting regarding Kali Puja and Chhath Puja organised by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday, where representatives from various puja committees, city officials and safety authorities gathered to address logistics and safety

protocols for the festival.

During the meeting, the Fire department expressed concerns over the difficulties posed by the towering idols, especially when immersing them amid the high-pressure demands of Kali Puja.

Mayor Gautam Deb noted that a similar problem had occurred last year, specifically with the 25-feet-tall Bara Maa idol created by the Mahamaya Sporting Club, which required extensive time and space to be safely immersed.

This year, a similar scenario is expected as three Puja committees are constructing idols of similar height, including Bara Maa, towering Tara Maa and Bolla Kali idols. “The Puja committees should have consulted with the administration before planning these large idols. This year, the Fire department may not be able to assist with the immersions, as they need to be on standby for potential incidents. However, we will further discuss the issue,” Deb added.

Amber Deb, a fire official from the Siliguri Fire Station, echoed these concerns, explaining that last year’s immersion of the Bara Maa idol required prolonged efforts and took place within a confined space, which further complicated the process. “This year, the number of tall idols has increased, which poses additional challenges,”

Amber Deb added.

Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) announced that traffic restrictions would be implemented on October 31, November 1 and 2 for Kali Puja and again on November 7 and 8 for Chhath Puja. A total of 550 Puja committees are there in Siliguri who perform Kali Puja.

The administration also outlined a “no entry zone” within 25 meters of the first pole of Mahananda Bridge at Lal Mohan Moulick Niranjan Ghat during Chhath Puja, identified as a high-risk area following a recent survey by the

Irrigation department.

No construction in the middle of the river will be allowed during Chhath Puja.