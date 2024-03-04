Siliguri Hill workers: State allocates about Rs 14 cr for transit accomodation-cum-hostel

Darjeeling: The Labour department, Government of West Bengal has approved Rs 14 crore 24 lakh for a hostel/ transit accommodation-cum-training centre of Siliguri for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Out of this, 25 per cent of the budget, Rs 3 crore 56 lakh has already been sanctioned.



A notification from the Additional Chief Secretary to the Principal Secretary, GTA, dated March 1, stated that the West Bengal and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in the 44th meeting approved for setting up the 100-bedded centre adjacent to the existing Shramik Bhavan at Dagapur, Siliguri. The notification also mentioned the GTA as the implementing authority. The GTA had submitted a detailed project report along with an estimated budget on 11.02.2024 based on which the administrative approval and financial sanction had been given.

“Workers from the Hills go down to Siliguri for treatment.

Their families visit Siliguri for different examinations at educational institutes and job opportunities. However, they have no place to stay in Siliguri. Now this problem will be resolved. The state government has lived up to its commitment and allotted 10 kathas of land along with providing funds for the construction.

On March 7, the foundation stone for this project will be laid,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA. During the pandemic, a GTA chairman’s relief fund was opened for the GTA area. Contributions amounted to Rs 2 crore.

However, the GTA Sabha on September 19, 2022, resolved to construct a Shramik Bhawan at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for welfare of Shramiks out of the relief fund raised during the period of COVID-19.

All other political parties had objected to this. The Hamro Party had also filed an RTI seeking details regarding the GTA Chairman Relief Fund.

A letter was written to Thapa by Ajoy Edwards, GTA Sabhasad and president Hamro Party urging the GTA to distribute the amount as bonus to the workers of closed tea gardens during the Dasain festive season.