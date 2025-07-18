Siliguri: Health dept cracks down on unlicensed clinics

Siliguri: In a major crackdown, the Darjeeling district Health department on Thursday uncovered a large number of clinics operating without valid licences across Siliguri. Acting on multiple complaints from the public, officials launched an inspection drive starting from Pakurtala More, extending through Sevoke Road, Champasari, Pradhannagar, and Medical More.

During the operation, a pathology clinic located near the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) was sealed after it was found to be functioning without any official license. Sources revealed that over 100 such illegal clinics—including dental clinics, diagnostic centres, and health testing laboratories—are currently operating in various parts of the city.

The drive was launched on the directive of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of Darjeeling district and was led by Nanda Dulal Mukherjee, Deputy CMOH-I. Several clinics failed to produce valid documents during the inspections and were issued show-cause notices.

Health department sources informed that the errant clinics have been given one month’s time to furnish proper licences. If they fail to comply within the deadline, strict action, including sealing of the premises, will be taken. While officials have refrained from making public statements, sources confirmed that similar inspection drives will continue in the coming days. Thursday’s inspection continued till the evening.