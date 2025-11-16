Siliguri: Guv hands over offer letters to candidates on final day of Rozgar Mela 2.0

Siliguri: The two days of Rozgar Mela 2.0 organised by Darjeeling Welfare Society held at Salesian College Siliguri turned into a momentous occasion for thousands of job-seeking youths. On the final day on Sunday evening, C.V Ananda Bose, Governor of Bengal, handed over offer letters to selected candidates.

The Governor praised the initiative as a powerful step toward empowering the youth of North Bengal and strengthening their contribution to India’s development trajectory.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bose said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on youths. Youth is our main asset for developing the country. Rozgar Mela 2.0 in Siliguri proves that when society, institutions and industry join hands, new horizons open for our young citizens.”

He added that the event embodies the spirit of a confident and self-reliant India, further noting: “North Bengal has immense potential and is transforming rapidly. This event has brought hope to a region that has long awaited such opportunities. This is not merely a programme; it is a movement to equip our youth to rise, contribute and lead India toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the MP of Rajya Sabha and President of the Darjeeling Welfare Society, expressed gratitude to participating companies and applauded the enthusiasm of the candidates. “Rozgar Mela 2.0 reflects our collective commitment to ensuring that young people from North Bengal are not left behind in India’s growth story. The remarkable response over these two days shows the readiness of our youth to step into new roles with confidence and ambition,” he said. “We are proud to create a bridge that connects their talent to meaningful opportunities.”

Over the two days, Rozgar Mela 2.0 engaged thousands of applicants and offered a wide range of services including career counselling, skill guidance and personal interviews. More than 60 reputed companies from diverse sectors participated, providing job opportunities aligned with the aspirations of the region’s youth. The mega employment fair concluded on a highly successful note, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey toward inclusive growth, enhanced skill development and youth empowerment.