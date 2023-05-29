Siliguri girl bags gold in Open Asian Taekwon-do ITF Championship

siliguri: Shreyaa Basak from Siliguri bagged a gold medal in the 3rd Open Asian Taekwon-do ITF Championship. The first-year student of Bachelors’ in Computer Application at Sister Nivedita University in Kolkata has been practicing taekwon-do since 2016.



“This is the first time that I have won a gold medal in the Asian Championship. Earlier, I won a gold medal in the National championship. The competition was tough. But I had enough confidence in myself. I will continue practicing taekwon-do in the future as well,” said Shreyaa.

Shreyaa, a resident of Rabindranagar in Siliguri is a Red Belt holder. Four players from the district participated in the championship.

The International Taekwon-Do Federation organised the championship on May 27 in Delhi where about 150 participants took part in all categories.

Representing India, Shreyaa defeated contestants from Taiwan and Vietnam and secured the gold. While the contestant from Taiwan secured the second spot, the participant from Vietnam stood third.

Participants from 12 countries participated in the championship. Shreyaa thanked her coach Biplab Lashkar, 6th Dan Black Belt for her feat.

Swapan Basak, Shreyaa’s father also expressed his happiness at her performance. He said: “She loved to do taekwon-do. Her coach has played an important role in her success. We are very happy. We want her to continue the sport.”