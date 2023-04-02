Siliguri gets road named after Mohun Bagan

SILIGURI: For the first time after Kolkata, a road has been named after Mohun Bagan, India’s National Football Club. The road that stretches from Lal Mohun Moulick Niranjan Ghat to Suryasen Park has been renamed as ‘Mohun Bagan Avenue’.



The naming of the road was marked by a ceremony in the presence of Liston Colaco, Mohun Bagan player along with Debashish Dutta, the Secretary of the Club. Gautam Deb, Mayor, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor and members of the Mohun Bagan club were also present at the programme on Sunday. Carrying club flags, ‘Siliguri Mariners’ made the day memorable with a colourful procession along with music. “It does not matter that Siliguri is an East Bengal hub, we inaugurated the Mohun Bagan Avenue before them. This is a proud moment for us,” said Debashish Dutta. Siliguri Mariners, the Mohun Bagan fan club, decorated the entire city. They put up banners at important places in the city. The ceremony commenced with a bike rally from Baghayatin Park to the venue.

Ashim Bhowmick from Siliguri Mariners said: “This day is a day of pride for the city of Siliguri. Our club is centuries old. This is an historic decision taken by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. I thank them for the initiative.”

Mohun Bagan secretary along with Liston Colaco were felicitated by Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Debashish Dutta, further said: “Mohun Bagan Avenue will soon be famous. The administration has beautified the bank of Mahananda River which is a part of the road. People will spend time here in the evening.”

Mayor Gautam Deb said: “We want to develop the sports sector in the city. That’s why we have taken this initiative. People who will pass this road, will remember the name of Mohun Bagan and football.”