Siliguri gets road named after East Bengal Club

siliguri: After Mohun Bagan, a road in Siliguri has been named after East Bengal Club. On Sunday afternoon, ‘East Bengal Road’ was inaugurated by Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri along with Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar and former players of East Bengal Club.



The road which stretches from BSNL office to the Gandhi statue next to the Kanchenjunga Sports Ground has been named as ‘East Bengal Road’.

“Siliguri is the only town outside Kolkata in the state to have roads named after these two renowned clubs. Siliguri is also known to be the city of table tennis. We will develop the infrastructure of the indoor stadium and provide a place to practice for the players,” said Gautam Deb.

The East Bengal supporters took out a colorful procession to mark the event. The procession started from Kanchenjunga Stadium and traversed the main thoroughfares of the town.Debabrata Sarkar, the General Secretary of East Bengal Club stated that Kanchenjunga Stadium can be made the home ground for sports in the future.“This city bears the colour of red and yellow. A sports academy is much needed in the city. I will request the Mayor for the same. Kanchenjunga stadium can be made the home ground of sports. Thanks to SMC, the road has been named owing to their efforts,” said Debabrata Sarkar.

Former player Bhaskar Ganguly said: “It’s great to be present at such a grand event. The city is so beautifully decorated with red and yellow flags that one cannot tell whether it is Kolkata or Siliguri.”