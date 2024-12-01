Siliguri - Gangtok bus veers off NH 10; about 6 dead, several injured

Darjeeling: A bus travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok met with an accident near Rangpo. At the time of filing of this report the death toll had reached 6 with around 15 injuries. Number of casualties could rise stated police officials. The accident occurred at around 3pm. The bus veered off the National Highway 10 and landed on the banks of the Teesta. Police, local residents immediately embarked on rescuing the passengers and rushing the injured to Singtam Hospital from where some had been referred to the TN Hospital in Gangtok.

“The accident occurred at Andheri, near Rangpo checkpost under Lava Police Station. Till now 6 persons are dead and around 15 injured. Rescue operations are on,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong. The dead includes Ikbal Hassan of Belgachia Road, Kolkata; Gopal J Prasad of Deorali, Gangtok; Ajay Tamang of Sumsing, Jaldhaka; Juli Kumari@ Juli of Rangpo, Sikkim; Indrajit Singh of Ashrampara, Siliguri along with an unidentified deceased. The cause of the accident is not known, probe is on.