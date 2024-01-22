Siliguri: Free e-rickshaw service for underprivileged Madhyamik examinees

Siliguri: The Siliguri Brihottoro E-Rickshaw Union, an association affiliated by Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), has come forward to ferry Madhyamik candidates from their homes to examination centres and back for free. This facility will be provided to underprivileged students on the days of the examination, to ensure that they reach their centres without any hassles.



A total number of 150 e-rickshaws (toto) under the banner of the association will provide the free service. Apart from this, one e-rickshaw will be kept outside every examination centre for emergencies.

“Many Madhyamik examinees travel on foot as they cannot afford a bus ride or hire vehicles to reach the examination centres. Therefore, sometimes, some students cannot reach their examination halls on time. Therefore, we decided to take them to exam centres for free,” said Rakesh Paul, on behalf of the association.

Recently, all e-rickshaw drivers of the association held a meeting where they decided to keep five e-rickshaws at each e-rickshaw stands in areas where the number of underprivileged students will be high, including Ghogomali, Fakdaibari, Ashighar More, Eastern bypass and surrounding areas. One e-rickshaw will be kept outside every examination centers in Siliguri to provide emergency service. They will also give pens, water bottles to the examinees.

This year, Madhyamik will be held from February 2 to 12. The exam will start at 10 am and the examinees will have to start entering examination centers from 8:30 am. This service will continue till the last date of Madhyamik.