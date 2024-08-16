Siliguri: Four held for gangraping minor, hunt on for others involved

Siliguri: On the heels of R.G Kar incident, another incident surfaced in Siliguri where a 15-year-old minor was allegedly gangraped. Police have arrested four people, among them three are minors.



Among the arrested is Sanju Das (19 years). Sources said the minor met one of the accused on social media and a friendly relationship developed.

According to the family of the victim, on Thursday evening, the minor had an altercation with her family members and left her house. Thereafter, she met the boy who took her to an abandoned area and then called his other friends, made her drink alcohol and allegedly gangraped her. Later, they dumped her in a lonely place . The girl somehow managed to contact her home. Her family members took her to the police station and lodged a complaint. According to the girl, there were about 7 people involved. Based on the complaint, police arrested four from their houses at night.

The three minors have been sent to Juvenile Court, and a youth was sent to Jalpaiguri Court on Friday. C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police of Siliguri Metropolitan said, “Police arrested the accused soon after the complaint was lodged.

According to the victim, more people are involved in the incident. Further investigation is ongoing and a manhunt is on.”