Siliguri: Four arrested with 129 ATM cards

The cops of Bagdogra Police Station arrested four people with 129 ATM cards from Bagdogra Airport. The arrested have been identified as Irfan Ahmed, Naeem Alvi, Mohammad Raja, Gaurav Sarai, all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources, they were supposed to go to Delhi from Purniya. On Wednesday, they left for Delhi via Bagdogra Airport from Purnia. However, the security staff of Bagdogra Airport recovered the ATM cards from 4 bags of the accused during security checking. The accused were detained and interrogated by the airport authority. Later, they were handed over to Bagdogra Police.

Police sent the arrested to the Siliguri Court on Thursday and they have been remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation.Police sources said that the accused were involved in ATM card forgery.