Siliguri: Forest dept to upgrade security of Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri: The state Forest department is upgrading the security of the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri.



Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick had instructed to set up electric fencing around the park to stop wild animals from entering the park from the adjacent forest.

About 30 new safari buses with high-end security features will be brought to the park soon for visitors. The buses will be covered with iron nets and thick gauge glass. The park authorities are hopeful that these buses will attract more tourists to the park.

Kamal Sarkar, the director of the park, said: “We have started work on the electric fencing according to the forest minister’s instructions. Presently, we have Royal Bengal Tigers, Himalayan Black Bears, leopards, black bucks, hog deer, rhinos and other animals at the park. Within May, we will bring zebra, giraffes, and hippopotamus to the park. The process for this is underway.”

Recently, Jyotipriya Mallick, the minister of Forest, paid a visit to the park. He had then given instructions to the park authorities to set up the electric fencing. A meeting was held during his visit where it was decided to increase the number of buses with more security features.

“This safari park is the Chief Minister’s dream project. We have decided to give a facelift to the park so that it can be upgraded to an International standard park with proper security for visitors. For this we will bring the new modern buses,” the Minister had stated.

Sometimes many tourists have to return without enjoying the safari due to the buses being packed to capacity. Currently, there are about 20 safari buses in the park. However, in comparison to the number of visitors, the number of buses is very less.

To address this issue, an additional 30 buses will be brought in. These buses will have rotational seats. This will enable the visitors to watch animals from different angles.

There have been cases in the past whereby wild animals entered the park from the adjacent Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. Even elephants enter the park from the Toribari area. To stop this, the electric fencing will be set up with a low volt so that it is enough to scare away the animal and is not fatal.