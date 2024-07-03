Siliguri: Forest department reclaims encroached land

Siliguri: After Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), the Forest department has also started reclaiming encroached land.



On Wednesday, foresters of Dabgram and Sharugara range conducted an evacuation drive at adjacent areas of Nepali Basti, Jhupadi Patti More in Farabari area near Siliguri under Baikunthapur Forest Division.

According to the Forest department, Mantu Chandra Roy, a resident of Ashighar, had occupied the 2.372 acre land of the Forest department in 2009. He made a tea garden on the land.

Later, a case was also initiated in the High Court against the land. After receiving orders from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Forest department took action against illegal encroachment.

The evacuation drive was conducted in the presence of Manjula Tirki, Additional Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) and Rajib Lama (ADFO). A large police force was deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents.

“There are 2.372 acres of encroached land that we have reclaimed. We lodged an FIR in 2009. Subsequently, a joint verification was conducted by the BLRO, Rajganj where it was found that the land belonged to the Forest department. Based on the orders of the High Court, we have reclaimed the land,” said Manjula Tirki.