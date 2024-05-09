Siliguri: Five held for killing youth

Siliguri: A youth of Siliguri died after being allegedly assaulted by some miscreants when he was returning from a wedding ceremony.

Naxalbari Police arrested the five youths in connection with the incident. The deceased has been identified as

Joy Barman (24 years). He was a resident of Shantinagar and had been running a fast food stall. The accused have been identified as Adesh Nagesia, Shekhar Kunjur, Abhay Nagesia, Om Kishan and Gagan Nagesia. The first three are residents of New Chamta Tea Garden and the other two are residents of Typo Tea Garden. On May 7, Joy attended a wedding ceremony at Tukuria More in Naxalbari. During the function, he had an altercation with the five accused. Later, when Joy was returning home, the five accused allegedly attacked him.

They allegedly hit him on his head badly with an iron rod. He was undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). On Friday morning, he died at the hospital. All the accused were produced at Siliguri

Court on Friday.