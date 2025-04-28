Siliguri: Fish traders ‘attacked’

Siliguri: Tension escalated at Regulated Market after an alleged attack on wholesale fish traders by the family members of another trader, which has led to widespread fear among the market community. Traders have accused the police of inaction despite a complaint and have now threatened to shut down the market and launch a protest movement if swift action is not taken.

The unrest stems from an incident on April 18, when fish trader Satendra Mahato allegedly committed suicide due to mounting debt. As Mahato was not a member of the Regulated Market Wholesale Fish Traders’ Organisation, fellow traders reportedly did not officially mourn his death, sparking anger among his family members. Subsequently, the deceased trader’s family members, including Rakesh Mahato and Raju Mahato, allegedly attacked Bapi Chowdhury, the Secretary of the Siliguri Wholesale Fish Market Association and Partha Chatterjee, the president of the association. On April 19, Bapi and other traders lodged a complaint at the Pradhan Nagar police station against them.

Meanwhile, the accused Rakesh Mahato and Raju Mahato had filed another complaint against Bapi and his son.

At a Press conference held at the Siliguri Journalists’ Club on Monday, Bapi Chowdhury voiced his frustration, stating: “We traders are in fear after the incident. We urge the police administration to take strict action against them. Although we will close the market and begin a protest.” In response, Biswa Chand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said: “Both sides have filed complaints and cases have been registered accordingly. An investigation is underway.

If the traders need security, we will make necessary arrangements.”