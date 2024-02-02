Siliguri: First electric passenger loco of NF Railway flagged off

Siliguri: The first electric passenger loco of North East Frontier Railways (NF) was launched on Friday in Siliguri. Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar Division of NF railway flagged off the loco from Diesel Loco Shed at Junction



in Siliguri.

“North East Frontier Railways first electric passenger loco has been launched. Earlier we had to borrow electric locos from others. Now, we can run our own locos. Several more locos will be introduced in future to provide better services to passengers,” said Surendra Kumar, DRM.

The engine was made at a cost of Rs. 11.5 crore. The engine was manufactured by Banaras Locomotive Workshop.

Katihar division has eight passenger train routes. The engine will be tested on

all routes.

But initially, that loco will be used from Siliguri Junction to Bagdogra. Besides, the Railways is emphasising on improving the services of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), said the DRM.

“Several initiatives have been taken for DHR. Work has started by identifying landslide-prone areas. Repair and renovation work has started in wartime activities at the places where the lines have deteriorated. Several engine parts of old toy trains will be replaced,” DRM added.

The Railway authorities are planning to launch six more such electric passenger locos this year. Among the three diesel sheds of Guwahati, Siliguri and Malda currently under Katihar Division, this passenger electric loco will be maintained and operated at the Siliguri Junction Diesel Shed.