Siliguri: Fire breaks out in Industrial Park, none injured

siliguri: A massive fire broke out in the Industrial Park of ward number 41, under Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Two factories and one godown were damaged in the fire. The incident took place on Monday morning at around 5:30 am.



According to locals, the fire broke out at a nylon thread manufacturing factory and spread to the adjacent factory and godown, which were completely damaged in the blaze. Four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after several hours of effort.

The fire department initially suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit but the actual cause can only be ascertained after an investigation.

Sudhangshu Majumder, divisional fire officer of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong said: “Four fire tenders acted promptly and we doused the fire. The factory and godown were damaged. The cause of fire can be ascertained only after investigation.”

Izaz Alam, a worker of the tea bag factory, said: “Machines which were kept at the factory were damaged in the fire. Goods worth about Rs 50 lakh were gutted in the fire.”