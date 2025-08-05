Siliguri: Female students ‘harassed’ by co-tenants; 2 people detained

Siliguri: An incident of harassment of female students from the hills and Dooars has triggered outrage and tension in Siliguri’s Hakimpara area under Ward 17. Two accused, Leela Dutta and Ruby Dutta, were detained by Siliguri Police on Tuesday.

According to police sources, five college female students had rented a floor in a multi-storey building owned by Pankaj Thakur for a month while preparing for competitive exams. Trouble allegedly began shortly after they moved in, with Leela and Ruby—tenants on the upper floors—accused of continuously harassing the students. On Monday, matters escalated when the Dutta sisters allegedly attempted to close the students’ windows with nails, without the landlord’s permission. When the students resisted, they were reportedly subjected to verbal abuse, threats and physical assault. Racist slurs were also hurled.

A video of the altercation quickly went viral, sparking condemnation from political leaders across the hills.

GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba and GTA councillor Ajay Edward along with former GTA Chief Binoy Tamang, vehemently condemned the incident, calling it recist and derogatory. The leaders wrote to the Commissioner of Police to take immediate action. The Dutta sisters were also heard referring to the students as “outsiders”, further fueling public anger. Protests erupted on Tuesday morning as locals and relatives of the students gathered outside the residence. When councillor Mili Sinha tried to mediate and demanded an apology, the accused women reportedly turned violent again. Police soon intervened and brought the situation under control.

One of the students, Disha Thapa, said: “We came to study but faced harassment every day.” In contrast, Leela Dutta claimed: “We didn’t attack them, we were attacked by the girls.” ACP Rabin Thapa confirmed a complaint has been filed and an investigation is underway under an ACP. The duo have been detained.